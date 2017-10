BRIEF-Befimmo 9-month net result per share up at 4.56

Oct 26 (Reuters) - BEFIMMO SA:

* SPOT OCCUPANCY RATE OF PROPERTIES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE WAS 93.86% AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, AS COMPARED WITH 93.94% AT 30 JUNE 2017 AND 92.22% AT 31 DECEMBER 2016‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €2.59 GROSS PER SHARE, PAYABLE IN DECEMBER

* 9-MONTH NET RESULT PER SHARE EUR 4.56 VERSUS EUR 1.29 YEAR AGO

* OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO ON SEPT 30 AT EUR 89.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.8 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* END-SEPT NAV PER SHARE AT EUR 58.45 VS EUR 57.58 AT END-JUNE