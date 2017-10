BRIEF-Befimmo H1 net result rises to 94.5 million euros

July 19 (Reuters) - BEFIMMO SA:

* DIVIDEND FORECAST CONFIRMED (EUR 3.45 GROSS PER SHARE) FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* HALF-YEARLY NET RESULT OF EUR 3.69 PER SHARE

* AS AT 30 JUNE 2017, THE FAIR VALUE AMOUNTS TO €2,477.1 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €2,511.7 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016

* AS AT 30 JUNE 2017, EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE AMOUNTS TO €1.92 (€1.89 AS AT 30 JUNE 2016)

* NET ASSET VALUE AMOUNTS TO €57.58 PER SHARE AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

* H1 NET RESULT €94.5 MILLION AS AGAINST €9.3 MILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)