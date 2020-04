BRIEF-Befimmo Maintains 2019 Proposed Dividend

April 3 (Reuters) - BEFIMMO SA:

* HAS A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, REINFORCED IN DECEMBER 2019 BY THE ADDITIONAL 80 MILLION € EQUITY

* DOES NOT CALL INTO QUESTION THE FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND OF €0.86 GROSS PER SHARE PROPOSED TO THE GENERAL MEETING OF 28 APRIL

* BEFIMMO HAS A SOLID TENANT BASE WITH 60% OF REVENUES (FROM THE REAL-ESTATE OPERATOR BUSINESS) COMING FROM LONG TERM LEASES WITH BELGIAN AND EUROPEAN PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS

* WITH REGARD TO THE BEFIMMO REAL-ESTATE OPERATOR BUSINESS, OUR BUILDINGS REMAIN OPEN AND WE GUARANTEE THE SERVICE TO OUR CLIENTS

* HAS EUR 492 MILLION OF ONGOING PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT OF WHICH 77% IS ALREADY PRE-LET

* AT END OF Q1, EXPERTS INDICATED THAT THEY DON’T ANTICIPATE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN FAIR VALUES CAUSED BY PRESENT HEALTH CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)