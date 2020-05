BRIEF-Befimmo Reviews EPRA Earnings Forecast, Reduces Dividend For 2020

May 7 (Reuters) - BEFIMMO SA:

* INTERIM STATEMENT AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* END-MARCH NET ASSET VALUE OF €59.65 PER SHARE (GROUP SHARE)

* LITTLE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CRISIS ON THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2020

* END-MARCH CONSOLIDATED EPRA EARNINGS OF €0.77 PER SHARE (GROUP SHARE)

* END-MARCH NET RESULT OF €0.38 PER SHARE (GROUP SHARE)

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY LINKED TO COVID-19 THE OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND FORECAST PUBLISHED IN 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT HAVE BEEN WITHDRAWN

* OUT OF PRUDENCE, THE DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 IS REDUCED TO AT LEAST THE REGULATORY LEVEL

* EPRA EARNINGS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 REVIEWED TO AROUND €2.70 PER SHARE