Dec 7 (Reuters) - Befimmo Sa:

* ‍DEED OF SALE OF LEASEHOLD COULD BE SIGNED DURING Q1 OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR​

* AMOUNT OF ORDER OF EUR 116 MILLION

* ‍IN AGREEMENT WITH AXA BELGIUM FOR BEFIMMO TO ACQUIRE RIGHT IN REM TO 99-YEAR LEASEHOLD ON ARTS 56 BUILDING​