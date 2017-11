Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bega Cheese Ltd :

* ‍Announces takeover offer for Peanut Company Of Australia ltd​

* ‍Under placement agreement, Bega will subscribe for 19.99% of issued shares of PCA for $1.9 mln​

* Will ‍make a $10 million unconditional takeover bid to acquire all issued shares of PCA not held by Bega Cheese​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: