March 2 (Reuters) - Bega Cheese Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED 5.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* REMAINS IN CONSTANT DISCUSSIONS WITH DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL SUPPLIERS AND CUSTOMERS REGARDING POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 71% TO $8.5 MILLION

* AT THIS STAGE OUR SUPPLY CHAIN AND CUSTOMER SHIPMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY VIRUS

* WILL CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR ANY POTENTIAL DIRECT AND INDIRECT IMPACTS.

* EXPECT SUPPLY CHALLENGES TO REMAIN IN SHORT TERM

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 14% TO $741.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: