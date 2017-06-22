FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bega Cheese updates on institutional placement and share purchase plan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bega Cheese updates on institutional placement and share purchase plan

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Bega Cheese Ltd

* Announce a non-underwritten institutional share placement to raise approximately A$122.5 million

* SPP is expected to raise up to A$37.5 million and is not underwritten.

* Proceeds from institutional placement and spp will be used to improve Bega Cheese's financial flexibility to take advantage of future growth opportunities in dairy and food

* Offer of about 22.9 million new fully paid ordinary shares, about 15% of Bega Cheese's issued capital at issue price of A$5.35 per share

* New Bega Cheese shares issued under spp will rank equally with existing bega cheese shares

* To raise approximately A$160M via an institutional placement and share purchase plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.