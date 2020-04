April 8 (Reuters) - Beghelli SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 151.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 167.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR LOSS 9.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, PROFITABLE RESULTS AND LEVELS OF FINANCIAL DEBT IN LINE WITH COMPLIANCE CAN BE PURSUED FOR 2020 OF CONTRACTUAL COVENANTS PROVIDED FOR IN SOME MEDIUM-TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)