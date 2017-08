BRIEF-Beiersdorf H1 Group EBIT up at EUR 561  mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - BEIERSDORF AG:

* h1 Organic Group Sales Increase by 3.3%

* IN NOMINAL TERMS, H1 SALES WERE UP 4.6%, FROM €3.358 BILLION TO €3.513 BILLION

* H1 GROUP EBIT IMPROVED BY 9.3% FROM €513 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO €561 MILLION

* h1 Ebit Margin Increased from 15.3% to 16.0%‍​

* GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EARNINGS FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 IS CONFIRMED

* CONSUMER BUSINESS SEGMENT LIFTED ORGANIC SALES BY 2.3% IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR

* H1 TESA BUSINESS SEGMENT SALES ROSE BY 9.0% TO €610 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: €560 MILLION).‍​

* H1 TESA BUSINESS EBIT ROSE BY 23.1%, FROM €89 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO €110 MILLION. THE EBIT MARGIN IMPROVED FROM 16.0% TO 18.1%.‍​

* ACHIEVED STRONG, ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH DESPITE AN ATTACK ON THE COMPANY’S IT AT THE END OF JUNE

* ATTACK LED TO A SHIFT OF SALES FROM THE SECOND TO THE THIRD QUARTER

* ATTACK LED TO A SHIFT OF SALES FROM THE SECOND TO THE THIRD QUARTER

* WITHOUT THIS SHIFT, ORGANIC SALES GROWTH FOR THE GROUP FOR THE FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017 WOULD HAVE BEEN 4.4% INSTEAD OF THE REPORTED 3.3%