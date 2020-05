May 5 (Reuters) - BEIERSDORF AG:

* INVESTS IN SUSTAINABLE AEROSOL TECHNOLOGY

* ACQUIRES STAKE IN BRITISH COMPANY SALFORD VALVE COMPANY LTD. (SALVALCO)

* VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN DISRUPTIVE ECO-VALVE TECHNOLOGY IN LINE WITH BEIERSDORF’S NEW SUSTAINABILITY AGENDA CARE BEYOND SKIN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)