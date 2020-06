June 22 (Reuters) - Springworks Therapeutics Inc:

* BEIGENE AND SPRINGWORKS ANNOUNCE PRESENTATION OF PRECLINICAL DATA COMBINING RAF DIMER INHIBITOR LIFIRAFENIB WITH MEK INHIBITOR MIRDAMETINIB AND PROVIDE UPDATE ON ONGOING PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL

* SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS - ONGOING PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL ON TRACK TO COMMENCE DOSE EXPANSION COHORTS IN KRAS MUTANT SOLID TUMORS BY 2020-END