April 20 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TISLELIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN FIRST-LINE ADVANCED SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN CHINA

* BEIGENE LTD - FULL RESULTS OF TRIAL TO STUDY TISLELIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH TWO CHEMOTHERAPY REGIMENS WILL BE PRESENTED AT AN UPCOMING MEETING.