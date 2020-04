BRIEF-Beigene Announces Positive results from Lung Cancer Trial

April 13 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES THAT THE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF TISLELIZUMAB COMBINED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN PATIENTS WITH FIRST-LINE NON-SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER MET THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL AT INTERIM ANALYSIS

* BEIGENE LTD - STUDY DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VERSUS PEMETREXED AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

* BEIGENE LTD - NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED IN STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: