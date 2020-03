BRIEF-Beigene Announces Supply Update For ABRAXANE In China

March 25 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES SUPPLY UPDATE FOR ABRAXANE IN CHINA

* BEIGENE LTD - NMPA HAS SUSPENDED IMPORTATION, SALES AND USE OF ABRAXANE IN CHINA SUPPLIED BY CELGENE CORPORATION

* BEIGENE LTD - AS MARKETING AGENT FOR ABRAXANE IN CHINA, BEIGENE IS WORKING WITH BMS TO RESTORE SUPPLY IN CHINA

* BEIGENE LTD - SUSPENSION IS BASED ON INSPECTION FINDINGS AT BMS’S CONTRACT MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN UNITED STATES

* BEIGENE LTD - EXPECTS A DISRUPTION IN ABRAXANE SUPPLY IN CHINA AND IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BMS TO RESTORE SUPPLY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* BEIGENE LTD - APPLIED FOR NMPA APPROVAL TO SOURCE ITS SUPPLY FOR CHINA MARKET FROM AN ALTERNATIVE BMS MANUFACTURING FACILITY FOR ABRAXANE

* BEIGENE LTD - NMPA'S FINDINGS CONCERNING BMS'S CONTRACT MANUFACTURING SITE DO NOT IMPACT ANY OTHER PRODUCTS MARKETED BY BEIGENE