Nov 13 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* Beigene expands global pivotal program for BTK inhibitor BGB-3111

* Beigene Ltd - ‍initiates global pivotal phase 2 trial of bgb-3111 in combination with gazyva in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma patients​

* Beigene- also ‍initiates global phase 3 trial of bgb-3111 compared to bendamustine & rituximab in treatment-naïve cll/SLL patients​