BRIEF-Beigene Presents Clinical Data On Pamiparib In Chinese Patients With Ovarian Cancers At The American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

April 16 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE PRESENTS CLINICAL DATA ON PAMIPARIB IN CHINESE PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN CANCERS OR TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH ANNUAL MEETING

* BEIGENE LTD - PAMIPARIB WAS SHOWN TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* BEIGENE LTD - LOOK FORWARD TO ADVANCING PAMIPARIB’S DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA AS WELL AS INITIATING A GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL

* BEIGENE - IN PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCER, PRELIM RESULTS SUPPORT RECOMMENDED PAMIPARIB DOSING REGIMEN, DEMONSTRATED ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY

* BEIGENE-SAW NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES, FOUND PAMIPARIB TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AMONG THE PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCERS