BRIEF-Beigene Presents Phase 3 Data On Tislelizumab Combined With Chemotherapy For The Treatment Of Patients With Advanced Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

May 29 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE PRESENTS PHASE 3 DATA ON TISLELIZUMAB COMBINED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER AT THE 2020 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY (ASCO) VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* BEIGENE LTD - PHASE 3 RESULTS COMPARING TISLELIZUMAB PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BEIGENE LTD - OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATES (ORR) WERE MEANINGFULLY HIGHER FOR PATIENTS RECEIVING TISLELIZUMAB

* BEIGENE LTD - TREATMENT WITH TISLELIZUMAB AND CHEMOTHERAPY WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED