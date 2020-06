June 3 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES THE APPROVAL OF BRUKINSA™ (ZANUBRUTINIB) IN CHINA FOR PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA OR SMALL LYMPHOCYTIC LYMPHOMA AND RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA

* BEIGENE LTD - RECOMMENDED DOSE OF BRUKINSA IN CHINESE PACKAGE INSERT IS 160 MG TWICE DAILY TAKEN ORALLY WITH OR WITHOUT FOOD