May 9 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $32.54 MILLION, COMPARED TO NIL IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* BEIGENE LTD QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS, BASIC AND DILUTED $2.03