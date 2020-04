April 14 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB COMBINED WITH PEMETREXED AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* TRIAL CONCERNS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SQUAMOUS NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER