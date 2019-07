BRIEF-Beijer Electronics Group Buys Swiss Company Neratec

July 8 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics Group AB:

* (PUBL) ACQUIRES THE SWISS COMPANY NERATEC

* BEIJER GROUP’S BUSINESS ENTITY WESTERMO HAS TODAY ACQUIRED 100% OF SWISS COMPANY NERATEC SOLUTIONS AG

* NERATEC HAS ABOUT 25 EMPLOYEES AND A SALES OF APPROXIMATELY 6,5 MCHF (62 MSEK) IN 2018 WITH A GOOD PROFITABILITY AND ITS OPERATIONS IS IN BUBIKON IN SWITZERLAND

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO 5 MCHF ON A CASH/DEBT-FREE BASIS AND IS PAID IN CASH

* SMALLER PERFORMANCE-BASED CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID LATER IF CERTAIN CRITERIA ARE MET

* ACQUISITION WILL HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON BEIJER GROUP’S EARNINGS IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)