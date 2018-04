April 26 (Reuters) - Beijer Electronics Group AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2018: HIGH ORDER INTAKE AND INCREASED SALES, PLUS CLEAR EARNINGS IMPROVEMENT

* Q1 EBIT WAS 18.1 MSEK (2.5)

* SAYS WE ARE RETAINING OUR PREVIOUS VIEW THAT BEIJER ELECTRONICS GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO INCREASE SALES AND EARNINGS FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPARED TO 2017

* SHARES RISE 12.6 PCT AT 1104 GMT