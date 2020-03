March 24 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref AB (publ):

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A REDUCED DIVIDEND

* PROPOSES A CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SEK 1,75 PER SHARE, WHICH DEVIATES FROM PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF SEK 3,50

* ADJUSTMENT OF DIVIDEND IS CAUSED BY CURRENT MARKET INSTABILITY

* AMBITION IS TO SUMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO EGM LATER THIS YEAR TO RESOLVE ON AN ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND