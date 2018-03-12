BRIEF-Beijer Ref forms a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe​

March 12 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref Ab (Publ) says:

* Says a joint venture has been formed between Beijer Ref AB and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe, Ltd.

* The new company is the result of Beijer Ref getting the rights to distribute Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ air conditioning and heat pump assortment in UK and Ireland.

* Beijer Ref is the majority owner of the joint venture, which will be named 3D Plus Limited (3D Plus). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)