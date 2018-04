April 23 (Reuters) - Beijer Ref AB (publ):

* SAYS NET SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED BY 18 PER CENT COMPARED WITH CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR AND AMOUNTED TO SEK 2,605M (2,218).

* SAYS OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q1 OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO SEK 172M (107)

* SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH REACHED ALMOST 13 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)