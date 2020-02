BRIEF-Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech Expects Total Revenue From Continuing Operations Of Group For Three Months To Decrease

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-Tech Co Ltd:

* EXPECTED TOTAL REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF GROUP FOR THREE MONTHS WOULD DECREASE

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO LOWER FARE GENERATED FROM ENVIRONMENTAL SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE OF CHUANQI TOURISM

* BUSINESS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR 3 MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2020 WOULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF SPREAD OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PNEUMONIA EPIDEMIC IN PRC