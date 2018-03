March 12 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SETS 2018 CONTRACT SALES TARGET AT 100 BILLION YUAN ($15.81 billion)

* SAYS JAN-FEB CONTRACT SALES DOWN 49.3 PERCENT Y/Y AT 6.0 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p3CYeT Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)