March 31 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd:

* APPROVED RENTAL WAIVER POLICY IN VIEW OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* RENTAL WAIVER FOR RETAIL, FOOD AND BEVERAGE AND CONVENIENCE STORE BUSINESSES AT BEIJING CAPITAL AIRPORT

* UNDER RENTAL WAIVER POLICY, BUSINESSES MAY APPLY FOR WAIVER OF RELEVANT RENTALS FOR PERIOD FROM 1 FEB- MAR 31