Dec 22 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd:

* BEIJING CAPITAL LAND -BEIJING TIAN CHENG YONG YUAN REAL ESTATE​ TO SELL PROPERTY LOCATED IN FENG TAI DISTRICT, BEIJING, PRC FOR RMB1.32 BILLION IN CASH

* BEIJING CAPITAL LAND LTD - UNIT OF CO AS PURCHASER , CO, CAPITAL CHAOYANG, RECO YANSHAN, BANTEX, VENDOR AND BECL INVESTMENT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT