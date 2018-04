April 3 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd:

* CAPITAL TIANJIN INTENDS TO SUBSCRIBE 19.8% EQUITY INTERESTS IN TIANJIN HEFA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AT RMB39.6 MILLION

* CAPITAL TIANJIN TO ALSO PROVIDE PROJECT CO WITH RMB950 MILLION FOR SETTLEMENT OF REMAINING LAND COST & DEED TAX

* UPON COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE, REGISTERED CAPITAL OF PROJECT CO TO INCREASE TO RMB200 MILLION