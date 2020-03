March 3 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Co Ltd:

* SAYS TO ISSUE FIRST TRANCHE OF 2020 BONDS WORTH 1.0 BILLION YUAN ($143.51 million)

* SAYS AT LEAST 10% OF THE PROCEEDS OF THE BOND IS FOR VIRUS CONTROL EXPENDITURE INCLUDING WATER SUPPLY, SEWAGE AND WASTE DISPOSAL TREATMENT IN SEVERELY AFFECTED AREAS SUCH AS HUBEI Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2TioV4T Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)