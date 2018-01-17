BRIEF-Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding says establishment of JVs

Jan 17(Reuters) - Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding Co Ltd

* Says co sets up a Hainan-based development and construction JV with partner and holds 51 percent stake in the JV

* Says the development and construction JV and partner will jointly invest 10 million yuan to set up a Hainan-based operation and management JV

* Says the operation and management JV and partners will jointly invest 10 million yuan to set up a Foshan-based JV

* Says the Foshan-based JV and partner will jointly invest 10 million yuan to set up Foshan-based development and construction JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rzi3v4

