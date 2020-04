April 22 (Reuters) - Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd:

* CONSIDERING POSSIBILITY OF ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO BE TRADED IN RENMINBI ON SHANGHAI/SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

* REGISTRATION APPLICATION FOR PRE-LISTING TUTORING ON PROPOSED A SHARE OFFERING ACCEPTED BY CSRC ON 16 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: