March 11 (Reuters) - Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co Ltd:

* NOTIFIED BY NON-EXEC DIRECTOR, THAT HE WAS CONVICTED OF CRIMINAL OFFENCE OF ACCEPTANCE OF BRIBES

* CONVICTION DOES NOT RELATE TO AFFAIRS OF COMPANY AND WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON COMPANY

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TENDERED RESIGNATION

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CONVICTED BY NON-STATE FUNCTIONARY IN PRC