March 2 (Reuters) - Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT CHANGNONG CO LTD SCRAPS PLAN TO BUY WALDO FARMS INC AS IF FAILED TO OBTAIN U.S. GOVERNMENT APPROVAL

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN ($472.98 million) COMMERCIAL PAPER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oKDIF3; bit.ly/2F9gSBW Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)