April 21 (Reuters) - Beijing Digital Telecom Co Ltd :

* FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB257.4 MILLION, DOWN 21.88%

* FY REVENUE RMB15.35 BILLION, UP 1.97%

* COVID-19 HAS CERTAIN IMPACTS ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS OF GROUP IN PARTICULAR OPERATION OF RETAIL STORES & SALES IN HUBEI PROVINCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: