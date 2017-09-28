FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group says cooperation with Beijing BBEF Science & Technology
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group says cooperation with Beijing BBEF Science & Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28(Reuters) - Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd

* Says co and Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd (BAHP), plan to jointly invest in construction project in Shunyi District, Beijing City, with Beijing BBEF Science & Technology Co., Ltd (BBEF) via a JV, which will be established by the co and BAHP

* Through the cooperation, the JV will pay 350 million yuan as advance payment to BBEF to acquire 70 percent stake in BBEF’s wholly owned communication technology unit

* Says co and BAHP will hold a 40 percent stake and a 30 percent stake in BBEF’s unit respectively, via JV’s acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VbUFcT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

