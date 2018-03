March 12 (Reuters) - Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :

* SAYS TO SELL ITS ENTIRE 27.6 PERCENT STAKE IN NEW CLASSICS MEDIA FOR 3.3 BILLION YUAN ($521.45 million) TO LINZHI TENCENT TECHNOLOGY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Fx4bNf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3285 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)