March 11 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:

* BEIJING ENTERPRISES MEDICAL AND HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD - EXPECTED A CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF ABOUT HKD477.0 MILLION FOR YEAR

* BEIJING ENTERPRISES MEDICAL AND HEALTH INDUSTRY-FOR YEAR, EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF ABOUT HK$477 MILLION VERSUS CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF ABOUT RMB30.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: