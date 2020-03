March 31 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$422.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$43.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$200.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$178.9 MILLION

* PRODUCTION WORKS OF GERIATRIC AND MEDICAL FURNITURE FORCED TO SUSPEND IN Q1 DUE TO COVID-19