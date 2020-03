BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Says Shanghai Chongyuan Entered Into Chongyuan Structured Deposits Agreement With SPD Bank

March 4 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Ltd:

* SHANGHAI CHONGYUAN ENTERED INTO CHONGYUAN STRUCTURED DEPOSITS AGREEMENT WITH SPD BANK

* SHANGHAI CHONGYUAN AGREED TO PURCHASE STRUCTURED DEPOSITS OF RMB156 MILLION USING INTERNAL RESOURCES

* LUGANG INTERNATIONAL ENTERED INTO LUGANG STRUCTURED DEPOSITS AGREEMENT WITH SPD BANK

* LUGANG INTERNATIONAL AGREED TO PURCHASE STRUCTURED DEPOSITS OF RMB30 MILLION USING INTERNAL RESOURCES