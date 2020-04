April 3 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd :

* BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD- UNIT RECEIVED NDRC’S APPROVAL ON LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS EMERGENCY RESERVE PROJECT IN TIANJIN NANGANG

* BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD - TOTAL INVESTMENT COST OF PROJECT IS ABOUT RMB20.13 BILLION