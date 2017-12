Dec 12 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualian Department Store Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL COMMERCIAL MANAGEMENT UNIT FOR 532.8 MILLION YUAN ($80.52 million) TO SHANGHAI GOLDEN UNION INVESTMENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AOEvue Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6168 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)