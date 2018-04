April 2 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualian Department Store Co Ltd :

* SAYS TO TRANSFER SHARES IN RAJAX, WHOSE MAIN OPERATIONS IS ONLINE DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME, TO ALIBABA’S UNIT ALI PANINI INVESTMENT HOLDING LIMITED FOR $184.7 MILLION

* SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MILLION YUAN ($68.49-$81.23 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pWHigE Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)