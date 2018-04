April 16 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT RETURNS TO NET PROFIT OF 78.2 MILLION YUAN ($12.45 million) IN 2017 FROM NET LOSS OF 260.4 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 2.0 BILLION YUAN DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS