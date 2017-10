Sept 29 (Reuters) - Beijing Hualubaina Film&TV Co Ltd :

* Says co’s actual controller China Hualu Group Co Ltd will gratuitously take over 142.6 shares of co (17.55 percent stake) owned by its cultural development unit, to itself

* Co’s controlling shareholder will be changed to China Hualu Group Co Ltd, owing 25.23 percent stake in co

