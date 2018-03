March 22 (Reuters) - Beijing HualuBaina Film&Tv Co Ltd

* Says HUALU ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, a wholly owned unit of China Hualu Group Co., LTD., will sell 142.6 million shares(17.6 percent stake) of the company to two investment firms, at the price of 12.6263 yuan per share, for 1.8 billion yuan in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VMJ2En

