Oct 16 (Reuters) - Beijing Huaye Capital Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its two units planned to invest 10 million yuan and 161 million yuan respectively to help to set up a medical management center (limited partnership) in Beijing, jointly with partner

* Says total investment of the medical management center will be 654 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 0x9.me/71eg5

