March 13 (Reuters) - Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN ($474.38 million) IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Do4qZ6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3240 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)